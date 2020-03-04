Central Michigan University has suspended all study abroad trips as coronavirus concerns continue to mount.
The move follows decisions to suspend programs in China, South Korea, and Italy.
To ensure everyone's safety, students returning from those programs are being mandated by CMU to self-quarantine for 14 days before they can return to campus.
In additions, the university said all other nonessential CMU-sponsored travel to countries with CDC level 3 health notices is suspended. Those countries include China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.
CMU said it continues to monitor the coronavirus worldwide, and its possible impact on summer 2020 Study Abroad programs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.