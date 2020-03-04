Coronavirus

This file image shows an illustration of the coronavirus. 

 Cavallini James/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Central Michigan University has suspended all study abroad trips as coronavirus concerns continue to mount.

The move follows decisions to suspend programs in China, South Korea, and Italy.

To ensure everyone's safety, students returning from those programs are being mandated by CMU to self-quarantine for 14 days before they can return to campus.

In additions, the university said all other nonessential CMU-sponsored travel to countries with CDC level 3 health notices is suspended. Those countries include China, South Korea, Iran, and Italy.

CMU said it continues to monitor the coronavirus worldwide, and its possible impact on summer 2020 Study Abroad programs.

Copyright 2020 WNEM (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.