Central Michigan University has suspended all study abroad travel to China and South Korea as coronavirus concerns continue to mount.
"Like many colleges and universities, CMU is monitoring the coronavirus situation very closely," CMU said in a statement to TV5.
The university cited travel advisories issued by the U.S. Department of State and the Centers for Disease Control for their decision.
TV5 will provide any updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.