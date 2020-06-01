On Monday, June 1, Central Michigan University announced it will begin and end its fall semester early due to COVID-19 concerns.
The fall semester will begin Aug. 17 and conclude Nov. 25.
"By moving up the start and conclusion of our fall semester, we seek to significantly reduce the number of students, faculty and staff returning to and from campus for the Thanksgiving holiday and through December," CMU President Bob Davies said. "This reduces the likelihood of potential spread of infectious diseases like the flu and COVID-19 on our campus and in our community."
Students will be able to begin moving into residence halls and on-campus apartments in phases on Aug. 13.
Students will move back in waves to allow for maximum social distancing, the university said.
Fall events, such as homecoming and commencement, are being reviewed.
CMU Provost Mary Schutten said a new model for class delivery will ensure social distancing.
"We have implemented hybrid-flexible, or HyFlex, which provides students the option to attend classes face-to-face or online in a synchronous model, or both, to ensure less density in the classroom," Schutten said.
The spring 2021 schedule is also being reviewed, but no modifications have yet been made.
"Our plans are aligned with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's phased plan for reopening the state of Michigan and incorporate public health guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and our state and local health departments. Central Michigan University will continue to adhere to this guidance closely," Davies said.
