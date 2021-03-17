Central Michigan University is planning an outdoor, in-person graduation ceremony this spring.
University President Bob Davies announced the plans in a video on Twitter on Wednesday, March 17.
“This past year has been incredibly challenging in so many ways. One of the most difficult things for me has been not shaking the hands of our graduates as they receive their CMU degree,” Davies said.
Davies said when the physically distanced ceremonies are held in May at Kelly/Shorts Stadium over the course of two weekends, it will look different to ensure the safety of graduates and families.
Students graduating this spring will either be assigned to a ceremony on either May 7, 8, or 9 based on their degree program. For 2020 graduates, they can sign up for one of four ceremonies on May 15. Two guest tickets will be granted to each graduate and the ceremonies will be livestreamed.
More information on commencement ceremonies will be emailed to graduates and can be found on the university’s website.
