Central Michigan University said it plans to reopen its campus for face-to-face instruction for the fall semester.
University President Bob Davies made the announcement on Monday, May 11.
"This decision was not made lightly; it comes following many weeks of discussion and thoughtful planning," Davies said.
The university, following guidance from local and state health officials, is finalizing a plan for a phased return to campus. That plan is based on the following:
- Protecting the health and safety of every member of our university community.
- Providing exceptional learning opportunities for students, both in and outside of the classroom.
"We also are focused on preserving CMU’s unique atmosphere and culture. We know many students choose CMU with hopes of participating in our many campus programs and activities, and we are excited to once again offer a robust on-campus living and learning experience," Davies said in the announcement.
The university announced some changes will be made, which include:
- The Office of Residence Life announced a plan to reduce occupancy rates in residence halls to provide more room for social distancing and has established areas to immediately isolate and quarantine individuals who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19.
- Campus Dining is reviewing practices in our residential restaurants and retail locations and will adapt to comply with the updated best practices for safe food service.
- Facilities and maintenance teams have adopted new practices for cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and spaces across campus.
- Health officials continue to guide plans related to health screening and testing.
"The health and safety of our students, faculty and staff remains our top priority, and we will continue to follow guidance from local, state and national health leaders as we move forward with plans to resume in-person instruction," Davies said.
