The Central Michigan University Board of Trustees voted to freeze undergraduate tuition rates and all mandatory fees for the 2020-2021 fiscal year.
The university said the decision was made to support students and their families who may be struggling with their finances due to COVID-19.
“With added pressures from the effects of this pandemic, we made this decision to provide a level of stability and certainty to students and their families as they plan for the year ahead,” said CMU President Bob Davies in a press release. “Freezing tuition rates allows us to continue to offer students a high-quality education at an affordable price.”
The 2020-2021 graduate and doctoral tuition rates have not been set yet by trustees.
The university said CMU’s cumulative tuition rate increase over the past decade is expected to remain the lowest in the state.
To further help students and families, the university is deferring fall 2020 student payments until Nov. 1.
“We have initiated deferred payment and flexible payment plans, and we are not assessing late fees that would prevent current students from enrolling this year in classes for future semesters,” Davies said during his opening report to the board.
Trustees also approved:
Close to 3,100 May 2020 graduates, who will be recognized at a commencement ceremony in August, including 2,181 bachelor’s degrees, 662 master’s degrees, 201 doctoral degrees, six specialist degrees, and 36 graduate certificates.
Policies and bylaws to allow the university to take part in E-sports Collegiate Inc., which was established Mid-American Conference member institutions. This will help to schedule competition seasons and matches with teams as well as ensuring uniformity in minimum technical standards for competitions. Additionally, it defines criteria for student player competition eligibility.
Authorized the use of university lines of credit in case they are needed to give funds for general university operating purposes.
