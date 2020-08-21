A party near Central Michigan University's campus is causing concern among students and staff.
Recorded by Central Michigan University junior Gordon Meier, it shows a large gathering Thursday night at Deerfield Apartments.
By Meier’s account, there was somewhere between a hundred and two hundred people.
"This is shocking and disgusting," he said.
This isn't the first large party at CMU recently.
There have been multiple gatherings over the last couple weeks as students arrived back on campus.
Thursday night's, however, was the largest Meier had seen.
"We going to get shut down," CMU junior Nicholas Imbier said.
Deerfield residents understand what living next to college students means, but don't plan on joining in.
"I’m not so much worried as long as they keep their distance from me and my children," Deerfield resident Jill Schutt said.
In a statement to TV5, CMU said in part, “We expect better from our students and are taking swift corrective and disciplinary action, including fines and suspensions.”
An email from CMU Vice President for Student Affairs Tony Voison followed up on that, stating CMU will shut down if parties continue.
But Meiers and his friends think they'll be all online any day now.
