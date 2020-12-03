Central Michigan University plans to keep in-person learning as an option for next semester.
CMU President Bob Davies hopes the school can continue to contain COVID-19 outbreaks on campus.
“We’re very proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish by having focus on students and student success and making pivots and making adjustments as we went along,” Davies said.
Davies is glad in-person learning took place for the entire fall semester. He admits there were COVID-19 challenges at the start of the academic year with higher than expected case counts.
Davies is happy the students bought in to the safety protocols.
“The students do want to be social, but after those first tow weeks they really did an amazing job of having much smaller gatherings, being associated with their friends and keeping those bubbles and various things along those lines,” Davies said.
Davies said the first week of classes in the spring semester will be remote. This is part of an effort to create a new bubble for in-person learning for the rest of the semester.
“We are inviting students back to campus to be in residential halls and do some administrative things on campus,” Davies said. “We’re really creating that start of the bubble as we call it.”
Davies said CMU will continue to work with the city and county officials along with local businesses to keep COVID-19 under control in and around the campus.
“I know that we’ve been held up, Central Michigan University, as well as our city and county officials for having that strong partnership,” Davies said.
