Central Michigan University said they will provide refunds for students living in residence halls and those with meal plans through the school's dining halls.
A representative from the school's university communications department told TV5 that the school is studying and discussing the concerns with a student-centered approach.
The school said the refunds will be appropriate and proportional.
CMU also said that they are gathering data and monitoring the coronavirus situation as it unfolds and will provide updates as they develop the process and timeline for refunds.
