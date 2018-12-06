A new CNN investigation has revealed that several rape kits at dozens of police departments across the country have been either trashed or destroyed.
According to the investigation, that happened to at least 10 kits at the Lapeer Police Department.
Lapeer Police Chief David W. Frisch issued a statement saying:
“We acknowledge that in the past, some kits were destroyed before all possible legal steps had been exhausted and we apologize for this. That will no longer be the case. We view these issues as a high priority for our community and will be following the policies required by state law.”
Mary Engelman is Executive Director of the Michigan’s Women Commission, which deals with raising awareness of human trafficking and sexual assault in our state.
“You know, it’s just very upsetting. This is such an important area right now for the woman.”
While she says the investigation was frightening, she says it’s also a step toward identifying and preventing these problems in the future.
“You know, obviously, not all our police departments have this issue. And in Lapeer, they’re working really to make sure this issue never happens again. So, bringing awareness to issues sometimes, helps create a procedure that is excellent.”
