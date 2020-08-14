Freeland’s Bryson Huckeby is one of over 30,000 kids who play high school football in Michigan.
“We knew this was a possibility,” Huckeby said. “It’s always been in the picture of what’s going to happen. We just didn’t want to think about it.
The soon to be junior says he understands the reasons why but is still disappointed in the MHSAA’s decision to push the football season to the spring.
“It’s really frustrating to know that we had four hour practices all week,” he said. “We were working our tails off we were getting our stuff in we were looking really well too and all of a sudden we can’t play.”
The same frustration is being felt in Mt. Pleasant head coach Jason McIntyre says other than the coaches wearing masks, practices this week felt like normal. McIntyre says for months, he and his players followed every coronavirus safety guideline they were given, and he never had one player test positive for COVID.
He says he trusts the MHSAA leadership, but feels for his kids.
“I hope in the end this decision was made because of some data or something to protect these young men,” McIntyre said. “What is going to taking school away, sports away, football away, from these kids going to look like in 20 years to their development and the people they are. I know there are kids that need this very badly.”
The decision to not try to begin the season in the fall means it’s spring or bust for high school football, and that has Huckeby concerned.
“I’m worried that it’ll get canceled in the spring too because if we can’t get it going right now I don’t have the utmost confidence that we’re going to be able to get it turned around that much that we’ll be able to play in six months,” he said.
