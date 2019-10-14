A local track team needs some new runners as it gears up for the upcoming indoor season.
The club is fairly new to the community and includes students from schools across the Saginaw Area.
Team leaders are working to provide a fun and loving environment for young athletes.
“When the kids put that uniform on, they feel a sense of pride. When they’re on that track, they run with pride, they run believing in themselves,” said Coach Bry Green with Green St33l Track Club.
For Green St33l, track and field is more than just a sport.
“It gets these kids an avenue to channel frustration to get away from a dangerous environment, home, who just needs a sense of peace,” Green said.
It’s an outlet for kids in Saginaw, giving them something positive to do outside of school.
“Sometimes it’s good to see these kids doing something good with their lives instead of going down the wrong path, instead of being a statistic,” Green said.
Coach Green started the team in 2018. Since it has grown from just a couple of members to 24 and now he’s hoping to reach even more kids.
“They need a program like this to help them get their full potential and show them that somebody care,” Green said.
He said he also wants to show them that hard work pays off, on and off the field and even in the classroom.
“We believe in promoting education and getting the best out of each athlete so they can get the scholarship to help pay for college,” Green said.
Qualifying for nationals and receiving recognition from Governor Whitmer was proof of that hard work.
“Governor Gretchen has recognized Green St33l and their accomplishments to making it to junior nationals last year,” Green said.
The team didn’t make it to nationals this year but they’re raising funds and practicing early for another shot next year.
“So this year I’m looking to start earlier so that we won’t be caught in that same predicament again,” Green said.
Green is calling all students to join Green St33l, a team with a purpose.
“We’re here to help everybody, we don’t turn nobody away,” Green said.
