Friday’s announcement by the Michigan high School Athletic Association canceling the rest of the winter high school sports season was expected.
It’s still painful for Saginaw Heritage Head Hockey Coach J.J. Bamberger.
“When you don’t lose your final game of the season usually, you’re a champion and this year we don’t have that,” Bamberger said.
His team is the back-to-back runner up in division one hockey and reached the semifinal round for the third year in a row.
The Hawks needed just two more victories to earn a state championship.
“We were supposed to play a semifinal on Friday,” Bamberger said. “That Thursday meeting with the team was probably the most difficult because the looks on their faces. We were ready to go physically, mentally. Dealing with the things we’re dealing with in society more so then the team are difficult right now and I think it’s more of a reality check.”
There’s disappointment in Freeland too.
The Falcons Girls Basketball Team dedicated this season to their late head coach and made it to the regional finals. Now won’t get a chance to try and bring home a title.
“Everything we’ve been through this year it just kind of sucked that our season had to end that way,” Kadyn Blanchard, senior at Freeland said.
Blanchard says it hurts even more to have the season cut short, as they were hoping to win it all for their former head coach Tom Zolinski who passed away unexpectedly days before the season began.
“We started doing so well, we always thought that he was kind of there you know pushing us helping us a little bit,” she said. “Nobody thought we would be anything nobody thought we could do any of that and we proved them wrong but we didn’t get the chance to really go all the way and do it.”
