The Michigan High School Athletic Association has approved the start of competition in girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls swimming and diving, but only in the Upper Peninsula and parts of northern lower Michigan.
Freeland boys’ soccer team began practice on Aug. 20 to prepare for their season opening game on Saturday, but by the time practice was over, that game and potentially the rest of the season was put on hold.
“As things get pushed back further and further, it’s a little disappointing, but obviously you understand because you’ve gotta keep people safe,” said Freeland senior Stephen Duggan.
The MHSAA made the announcement to postpone the start of the boys soccer, girls volleyball and swimming and diving seasons for most teams in the lower peninsula, including mid-Michigan, as they fall in regions not deemed safe enough by the governor’s coronavirus restart plan.
“We’ve been going at this so long, following all the rules, saying if we take our medicine now we’ll be able to play in the fall, but it hasn’t happened yet,” said Duggan.
Soccer, swimming and volleyball are sports that fall under the state’s moderate risk category for spreading COVID-19.
The announcement left many kids, parents and coaches frustrated as Freeland Head Coach Brandon Coleman said his team just wants a shot at getting the season started.
“We have about forty kids in the program, JV and varsity, and all the parents want to play,” said Coleman. “All the kids want to play. We want to play as coaches. I think it’s worth the chance to go out there and let them play and then if we need to re-address things, we do it then.”
The MHSAA says it has been told that, within a week, the governor will provide future guidance and address athletic issues that exist under the current executive orders.
Until then, soccer, swimming and volleyball teams in the are will continue practicing for a competitive season that they hope is allowed to begin soon.
