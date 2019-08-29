The arrests of several high school football players in connect with a gun store burglary earlier this month has left the community with questions and the football team stunned as they prepare for their first game of the season.
The Heritage High School Hawks never expected to start their season with a scandal of this magnitude clouding the program and the school.
"I’m sure they had some questions,” said Superintendent Bruce Martin. “You know they're getting caught up in the middle of this through absolutely no fault of their own."
Four players listed on the roster were arrested Tuesday for their alleged connection to a burglary earlier this month.
The incident took place at the Showtime Guns and Ammo store on Bay Road. Those four players are off the team.
Martin addressed the squad on Wednesday giving them words of encouragement and some advice.
"It would be best if anybody knows anything or overheard rumors or any locker room chatter or anything, let somebody know ahead of time.” Martin said. “Let us know now before things get even deeper. And at this point we haven't heard anything so that's good news."
The Hawks open their season Thursday. Martin said it's a shame the players that have worked so hard to chase gridiron glory under the lights have to deal with this.
"I do feel for the kids,” he said. “They didn't have anything to do with this. And again, that was part of our message yesterday, that we want to make sure the kids can stay focused on their jobs and the adults take care of our jobs."
But given the trying circumstances this week Martin believes his student athletes can rise to the occasion.
"Once that first snap comes I think the kids will settle in and be able to put all this distraction away," he said.
The Saginaw County Prosecutor's Office is still reviewing the case.
As of right now the people arrested for their suspected roles in this gun heist have not appeared in court.`
