After a massive rally on the steps of the state Capitol over the weekend, student athletes, parents, and coaches continue to wonder when high school contact sports will be allowed to resume.
As surrounding states start to wrap up winter sports seasons, winter sports in Michigan remain on pause – potentially for another three weeks.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services said discussions are being had, but right now, there’s no timetable set on when sports will resume.
“I think it’s a really positive movement and I think there is a lot of good momentum right now,” said Andy Donovan, coach for Frankenmuth’s boys’ varsity basketball team.
Donovan is talking about the Let Them Play movement. Hundreds of people went to a rally in Lansing on Saturday to support their cause in an effort to get winter contact sports back in action before Feb. 21.
“Hopefully this week we get some good news,” Donovan said.
Kevin Marshall, coach for Bridgeport’s boys’ varsity basketball team, spoke at Saturday’s rally. Now he is waiting to see if his team will be allowed to play.
“I’m sitting on pins and needles just waiting as well,” Marshall said.
TV5 reached out to the organizer of the Let Them Play movement, along with the MHSAA and the MDHHS. Right now, there is no word if high school sports like basketball, hockey, and wrestling will return before Feb. 21.
Marshall is staying optimistic.
“I’m hoping that with that rally, all the great things that were said and seeing that the kids and their parents were very supportive, that it sends a message that you know, we’re going to do the right things, take the right steps to be sage,” Marshall said.
A spokesperson with the MDHHS said, “The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services will continue to make data-focused decisions that protect public health. While there is not a timeline to share, the department is having conversations with stakeholders including education, athletic, and grassroots groups on best practices and the safest steps forward related to resuming contact sports in the near future.”
As for Donovan, he said when and if winter contact sports return, it will be a great day for so many across the state.
“It would literally be like Christmas morning. I mean, these kids are dying to play and actually compete, the opportunity to play games,” Donovan said.
The Michigan legislature is expected to take up the issue again this week.
A parent-led group is threatening to file a lawsuit against the state if sports are not allowed to resume.
