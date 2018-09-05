Coaches take extra precautions with practices during hot, humid days

The high heat poses a risk for student athletes.
Coaches and schools are forced to make tough decisions when it comes to practices and games.
“The first thought is the players and the student athletes,” said Andy Wagstaff, head soccer coach for Saginaw Valley State University’s men’s team.
Wagstaff said the training sessions will test his athletes on a cool day. Add conditions that feel like 100 degrees into the mix and practice becomes almost unbearable.
On Tuesday, the team practiced outside. On Wednesday, Wagstaff decided to workout in the cool confines of the Ryder Center.
“We went outside. Didn’t realize it was going to get as hot as it did. The session itself was a little bit flat because the energy levels were low and the heat was just incredible. We took a lot of water breaks,” Wagstaff said.
Cardinal players said they support the coach’s decision to move practice inside.
“When I walked outside I understood right away. I was like, ‘oh thank god,’” said Pablo Ortiz, junior.
Ortiz said Tuesday’s training session was difficult.
“When you’re on the turf it’s a lot hotter than it actually is. So I have black cleats so you could really feel it on the feet. Got a lot of blisters,” Ortiz said.
He was quick to point out that despite the heat, his team made it through the grueling practice. He credits that to his coach, who said he keeps a close eye on his players – especially in challenging weather conditions.
“I think everyone’s got to look out for each other and if you see any signs from any of your student athletes that are out there that doesn’t look good, you might need to just end the session or at least take a break,” Wagstaff said.
