“Prayer must be a part of the equation,” said Pastor Alfred Harris.
Prayer will blanket the City of Flint this Saturday as the Coalition of Pastors respond to rising violence and racial disparities in the community.
Pastor Harris says this is a unified effort to curb the violence.
“The things that have happened in our community in a sense have been a wake up call,” said Harris.
Hundreds of shots rang out in the city over the past weekend.
Pastors from all different denominations gathered to announce on July 30 that they will not stand by and watch these things get worse.
“We will blanket the City of Flint in prayer,” said Pastor Chris Martin. “From the corners of Clio and Dayton to Pierson and DuPont. The pastor standing with me today will be on various corners with our parishioners.”
The community will meet between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Pastor Chris Martin says that around a dozen street corners will be drive-up prayer stops including ones at Clio and Pasadena and Pierson and DuPont.
Martin says everyone is welcome to pray.
Then at three, there will be a unity prayer at the Hallwood Plaza.
The plaza was one of the scene of multiple shootings this past weekend.
“We will offer social distancing when we offer a prayer,” said Martin. “We will be wearing masks. We will keep our distance from everybody that pulls in.”
“We’re going to be successful,” said Harris. “We are going to work as if our success depends on us, but we’re also going to pray as if our success depends on god.”
