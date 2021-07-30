Several attorneys general are urging Congress to permanently extend the expanded Child Tax Credit.
The 24 attorneys general, including Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel, say extending the credit would lift millions of children out of poverty.
“Permanently extending the Child Tax Credit would benefit millions of families and would significantly reduce child poverty rates in Michigan and across the country,” Nessel said. “We are calling on Congress to make this permanent extension a priority in the upcoming reconciliation package.”
The benefits from the American Rescue Plan and the expanded Child Tax Credit would reduce child poverty rates in Michigan by 43.9 percent, according to a report by Columbia University’s Center on Poverty and Social Policy.
“A permanent, expanded, fully refundable CTC would lift about half of poor children out of poverty and bring myriad benefits to millions of children and their families, from better infant health to improved chances of finishing high school, enrolling in post-secondary programs, and earning higher incomes in adulthood. States would benefit from these effects as well as from increased consumer spending in state and local economies and decreased government spending on costs such as health care and special education,” Nessel’s office said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.