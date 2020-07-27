Coast Guard crews throughout the Great Lakes were involved in 81 cases, saved 56 lives, and assisted 264 people this past weekend.
Officials said six of the 56 lives were saved Sunday night during two different cases. They said the outcome would have been different but one of the survivors did something right.
“In both these cases, the survivors stayed with their vessels,” said Karl Willis, Coast Guard Ninth District search and rescue specialist. “It’s much easier to scan for a spot a vessel than it is to spot a person in the water. Plus, it helps conserve energy whether the person is sitting on the vessel or holding onto it.”
According to officials, crews from the Wilmette Harbor station rescued four siblings who drifted offshore from Loyola Beach near Chicago.
Officials said the teen’s parents went looking for them and found their cell phones and personal belongings still at the beach.
An Urgent Marine Information Broadcast was issued by Sector Lake MI watch-standers and they launched boat crews and a helicopter to search for the missing teens.
Officials said crews located the two inflatable paddle craft with the teens about four and a half miles offshore.
The teens said that the onset of bad weather caused them to drift and they struggled to paddle back to shore.
Officials said the teens were transported back to their parents in Montrose Harbor with no reported injuries.
“These kids are extremely lucky none of them ended up in the water since they were not wearing life jackets,” Willis said. “The Great Lakes rarely reach temperatures that are safe to be in for a significant amount of time. Even strong swimmers must be cautious of the temperature, currents, and wind.”
Officials said earlier that same day, two men were rescued from their capsized 15-foot sailboat near Waterport, NY. Then men were 78 and 65-years-old.
According to officials, the men said the boat capsized at about 10:30 a.m. but they were not located until about 6:50 p.m.
The men were transported to Point Breeze with no reported injuries.
“This case illustrates the importance of filing a float plan,” Willis said. “They were stranded for approximately eight hours with no communication devices and only one life jacket. Luckily, they had informed someone when they should be expected, which ultimately launched the search and saved their lives.”
According to officials, in addition to filing a float plan with someone ashore and staying with the vessel, make sure to:
- Wear a life jacket
- Have an operable communication device (and a backup)
- Keep serviceable signaling devices readily available
- Invest in a personal locating beacon so you can send your exact location to emergency responders
- Never operate a vessel under the influence of drugs or alcohol
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.