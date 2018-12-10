It won’t be long before folks in Mid-Michigan begin setting up their shanties to go ice fishing.
The water isn’t quite frozen yet, but local experts are offering some ice safety tips ahead of the season.
“It’s a shocking experience. I can tell you that. Even though I was prepared for it, you’re not prepared for it,” said Mark Peiniozek, Linwood resident.
Peiniozek is recounting the time he fell through the ice on the Saginaw Bay.
“When you hit the water the first thing you do is you’re in shock. You got a shock,” he said.
He was prepared. Peiniozek stayed calm and executed his plan.
“I started heading back toward the lights, grabbed the picks around my neck and I got out before my guys came to see me,” he said.
Now Peiniozek helps the Coast Guard and the Kawkawlin Fire Department on ice rescues with his air boat.
“There are some guys sneaking out onto some of the cuts already. They’re doing it. They’re starting to get out,” Peiniozek said.
U.S. Coast guard Petty Officer Vanessa Scasny said rescues are all too common.
“Last winter we went out quite a bit. That was the busiest winter I’ve been on since I’ve been here. The whole Great Lakes had 19 saves. Nine of those were right here in our area,” Scasny said.
Scasny rescued one of those people herself.
“I swam over to him and told him, ‘hey, if you can hear me blink.’ He blinked and I was like, ‘oh my gosh he’s conscious,’” Scasny said. “There was a medical professional who talked to him who said you had maybe five more minutes.”
After saving that fisherman’s life she came up with the idea for the Coast Guard to host ice safety training sessions.
“I don’t want it to happen to anybody else,” she said.
The Coast Guard says if you venture onto the ice you should bring ice picks, a lifejacket, a sound producing device and a cellphone with a portable charger.
The Coast Guard will host an ice safety training session at the Linwood Beach Marina on Saturday at 6 p.m.
