Coast Guard out in force making sure boaters have a safe holiday

Coast Guard officers and law enforcement are out in full force as hundreds are enjoying the water this Fourth of July.
Crews are on the lookout for any boaters operating while under the influence and making sure life jackets are on board.
“Safety, that’s what we really want to push,” said Aiden Warner, who serves in the United States Coast Guard.
Warner will be out on the water tonight making sure boaters have life jackets, aren’t drinking and navigating, or creating wakes in no wake zones.
They’ll also be on the lookout making sure a craft’s navigation lights on its sides aren’t overpowered by brighter lights in front.
Warner calls that a safety issue.
“If somebody’s coming towards you and they can’t specifically see the outline of your boat, and all they can see is these big bright lights, they don’t know which way you’re operating so they don’t know which way to go around you,” Warner said.
Boaters say they are glad the Coast Guard will be out in force.
“They keep the wakes down. Especially at night, I’ve seen people drive without lights on and it can be a dangerous thing if they do something of that nature,” said John Hebert.
Hebert has traveled on the waters in the area for years.
He appreciates what the Coast Guard does, especially during Bay City’s Fourth of July celebration.
“The last several years is they’re bringing people up in groups of several hundred boats, so they’re actually escorting them up so they don’t get out of hand,” Herbert said. “And it’s working out really well.”
Warner said the Coast Guard will set up security zones between Veterans Memorial Bridge and Friendship Pier.
It’s all in an effort to make the Fourth of July holiday a safe one.
“It’s going to be a long night but we’re glad to be out there and just make sure everybody gets home safe,” Warner said.
