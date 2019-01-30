Officers from the U. S. Coast Guard rescued seven people stranded on ice near Sturgeon Bay, Wisconsin, on Jan. 30.
The response crew from the Coast Guard Station in Sturgeon Bay worked alongside partner agencies to rescue the people stranded approximately one-mile northeast of Snake Island.
The seven people were staged in an ice shanty but were unable to make it back to shore due to difficulties with their utility task vehicle and inclement weather.
The weather on scene was reported at four below zero with a wind chill factor of minus 30 degrees and large snow drifts.
Coast Guard Station Sturgeon Bay and Wisconsin DNR crews arrived on scene with airboats, loaded the seven people in the two boats and transported them to shore with no apparent injuries or medical concerns.
The Coast Guard advises the public against going out on ice for personal safety and safety of response crews.
Risks include hypothermia, frostbite, and death. Symptoms leading up to hypothermia set in by reducing motor and brain function, thereby limiting the ability to call for help.
