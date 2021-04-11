The United States Coast Guard is reminding boat owners to secure their vessels so they don't spark false rescue alarms.
The Coast Guard has gotten many calls recently about unmanned, drifting boats along the St. Clair and Detroit rivers. Anytime one is called in it is treated as a mariner in distress, which requires rescue boats and helicopters.
Each of the recent calls has been a false alert because the boat owner didn't properly secure their vessel, Coast Guard officials said.
Officials are asking everyone to ensure their kayaks, paddle boards, lifejackets, life rings, boats, jet-skis, pool floats and toys all have current contact information on it.
They're also reminding boat owners to make sure their vessels have redundant tie-offs so they aren't swept away.
Officials said this ensures rescue resources are available when someone is in actual danger.
