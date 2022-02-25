The Coast Guard in Essexville was called into action Friday to rescue two people on the Saginaw Bay.
Officers say two made it out alive because they were prepared.
Just before sunrise Friday morning, the United States Coast Guard Saginaw River station was alerted to two people in distress in the Saginaw Bay.
"Their snowmobile fell through the ice about two miles offshore," said petty officer Adrian Ledesma.
Ledesma said the pair was near Pinconning State Park about 25 miles away from the station in Essexville.
"Time certainly is of the essence. Minutes, and I might argue seconds, count in missions like these," Ledesma said.
The ice rescue transport used to complete the rescue was one of the newest additions to the entire U.S. Coast Guard Fleet.
The crew’s quick response helped a lot during the rescue.
"Fortunately, those two people that fell through had full body exposure suits that are designed specifically for cold water and ice environments," Ledesma said. "Hypothermia sets in very, very quickly, so quick response from all of those involved definitely saved two lives out there on the Saginaw Bay, and that's what we're here for."
The Saginaw River station is one of the busiest ice rescue units in the Coast Guard and they are nearing their busiest season.
"You're going to see a lot more cracks, you're going to see a lot more fall throughs during this time of the year," Ledesma said.
The Coast Guard warns no ice is safe.
"If you have any reason to doubt the safety of the ice out there, don't go," Ledesma said.
