The Coast Guard rescued three people and a dog from the Saginaw Bay.
Watchstanders from Coast Guard Sector Detroit received a mayday call from a man stating his vessel was going down about 1 mile east of the Spark Plug buoy in Saginaw Bay.
A Coast Guard Station Saginaw River boatcrew were sent to the last known location of where the vessel sunk.
Rescue crews treated the two adults and a teenager for mild hypothermia.
