The Coast Guard is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads them to the person who aimed a green laser at a Coast Guard helicopter near Selfridge Air National Guard Base Tuesday, March 17.
According to the Coast Guard, the incident happened in Chesterfield Township during a routine training mission for one of Air Station Detroit’s MH-65 Dolphin helicopters.
They said that although the crew was able to return and land safely at Selfridge, lasers present a serious risk to the safety of aviators and can cause pilots to suffer flash blindness and other sudden vision problems, as well as permanent vision damage. Helicopter pilots working at low altitudes or taking off and landing are at particular risk.
“Illumination of an aircraft can not only put the crew at immediate risk due to disorientation, it can also potentially permanently damage their eyes,” said Lt. Matt Zavalij, who was the co-pilot of the aborted mission. “It’s extremely dangerous.”
If you or anyone you know witnessed this incident you are urged to call 911 or visit https://www.p3tips.com/878. You can also leave an anonymous tip by using the Coast Guard Investigative Service’s CGIS TIPS app, available for free on Apple’s app store for iPhones and iPads, as well as on Google Play for Android devices.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.