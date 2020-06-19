The Coast Guard rescued 10 people from a sinking boat in Traverse City Friday.
Around 2:30 p.m. the Coast Guard Command Center in Sault Ste. Marie got a distress call from a 30-foot boat on Grand Traverse Bay in Traverse City.
A rescue boat was launched, and a rescue helicopter was deployed to the scene.
A Coast Guard rescue swimmer was able to transfer everyone into the boat of another person who had arrived to help.
While the boaters were being moved the vessel started to sink quickly, forcing everyone into the water.
All 10 people aboard were taken to shore by the Good Samaritan.
The boat sank into about 250-feet of water.
Coast Guard officials said there’s so sign of pollution and the sunken vessel has a maximum potential of 75 gallons of gas.
“As the boating season begins, it is important to ensure your vessel is ready to safely get underway,” said Commander Amy Florentino, Deputy Sector Commander. “Conduct a check of your boat, make sure you have the proper safety gear including life jackets, and ensure you have an operable VHF radio. In this case, the mariner was able to use a VHF radio to communicate to us that they needed help, which allowed the Coast Guard and other boaters to get on scene quickly.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.