Coast Guard units throughout the Great Lakes reported their busiest Independence Day weekend in at least five years on Sunday, July 5.
According to officials, the Coast Guard conducted more than 100 search-and-rescue cases and saving or assisting more than 300 people throughout the region.
Despite those successes, at least two lives were also lost on the lakes during that time, which stretched from Friday, July 3, through Sunday, July 5.
Cases ranged from boat collisions to capsizing and sinking.
Karl Willis, a search and rescue specialist at the Coast Guard’s Ninth District Headquarters in Cleveland, said that over the weekend Coast Guard crews in the Great Lakes saved 45 lives, assisted 271 additional people, and conducted at least two search-and-rescue cases with the Coast Guard station in Canada.
Willis said the Coast Guard is approximately 200 search-and-rescue cases ahead of last year’s pace, and about 60 cases over the five-year average.
Officials said mariners can help prevent boating accidents by filing float plans, always boating sober, and making sure their vessels and all associated safety equipment are well maintained. Also, mariners should make sure they have a working marine-band VHF radio aboard and always wear a life jacket.
