The Coast Guard is searching for a missing boater who was reported to be transiting from Clinton Township to Gibraltar, Michigan, Wednesday.
Kirk Cunningham, 48, was onboard vessel Heavenly Days, a 25-foot white Sea Ray vessel with blue trim and a blue canopy. Cunningham was believed to be transiting from the Clinton River in Clinton Township, to Gibraltar.
The vessel was reportedly having mechanical trouble at approximately 6 p.m. Wednesday in the southern end of the Detroit River, but received repairs and resumed transit south toward the Gibraltar area.
Coast Guard Sector Detroit command center watch-standers issued an Urgent Marine Information Broadcast asking mariners with information to contact their closest Coast Guard unit via VHF Channel 16 or by phone. They also launched search and rescue boat-crews from Coast Guard Stations Belle Isle and Toledo, and a helicopter crew from Coast Guard Air Station Detroit.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 313-568-9546.
