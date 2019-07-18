Illegal charter boats are being investigated in the Great Lakes. A team of investigators from the Coast Guard and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources are cracking down this season.
A merchant mariner recently surrendered his license after a hearing in Grand Rapids in May.
The Coast Guard issued a warning against illegally chartering vessels because of the danger posed to the people on board and to waterways.
Click here for information on obtaining a license to provide passenger service.
The Coast Guard also has a safe boating app for smartphone in the APP Store and on Google Play.
