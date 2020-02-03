The United States Coast Guard is urging people to use caution while out on the ice throughout the entire Great Lakes region.
Ice conditions on the Great Lakes are far below the seasonal average, the Coast Guard said.
“The combination of open water, unstable ice formation and areas of relatively weak ice may create hazardous conditions for recreational users,” the Coast Guard said in a press release.
You should never assume the ice is safe and you should always be prepared.
The Coast Guard recommends people to remember the acronym I.C.E., which stands for information, clothing, and equipment.
The Coast Guard released the following information about I.C.E.:
“Get the right Information on weather and ice conditions before going out. Ice thickness is rarely consistent. Water currents, particularly around narrow spots, bridges, inlets and outlets are always suspect for weak ice. Stay away from cracks, seams, pressure ridges, slushy areas and darker areas for these may represent areas of unstable ice. Know where you are going, how to get there and how to call for help; share this information with friends and family prior to departing. This information can be valuable to first responders in an emergency.
Ensure you wear the proper Clothing to prevent hypothermia and choose bright colors to be easily seen by others. It is not uncommon for people to become disoriented while on the ice, especially in low visibility or deteriorating weather conditions.
Never venture onto the ice without proper safety Equipment. Carry a whistle or noise-making device to alert people of distress and a waterproof VHF-FM radio or Personal Locator Beacon to contact local emergency responders. Please remember that cellular phone signals can be limited and unreliable in remote areas. Carry two ice awls or screwdrivers. These instruments can aid in pulling yourself out of the water onto solid ice in an emergency and are more effective than hands alone.”
