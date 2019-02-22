The Coast Guard is warning fishermen to stay off the ice this weekend as temperatures are expected to jump above freezing on Saturday.
“Yeah, I think they’re right. That’s why I went today,” said Chris Hare, fishermen.
Hare has been ice fishing on the Saginaw Bay for 10 years, but he won’t be out there this weekend.
An approaching storm system is expected to bring warmer air, rain and gusty winds to Mid-Michigan Saturday morning. The conditions can make it dangerous for those on the ice.
“The ice can shift and there’s cracks out there and those cracks can open up so you gotta be really careful,” Hare said.
If you are out on the ice and have to be rescued, especially on Sunday, the Coast Guard said the high winds will make things more difficult.
“Just being forced in directions we don’t want to go. Staying still is hard to do as well. And also trying to get a good visibility on a survivor or a victim who fell in the ice is also hard to get,” said Benjamin Goodreau, with the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard uses an airboat and Goodreau said high winds can blow it around. He also said the warmer temperatures is what the Coast Guard is more concerned about.
“With the high temps, it’s going to melt the ice and it’s going to put some slush as well, which is going to make it harder for us to get out there,” Goodreau said.
That’s why Hare plans to stay put. But if you do head out on the ice, he is hoping you stay safe.
“I hope everyone is really careful and go in groups. Don’t go by yourself. And watch the wind. Watch the weather. And just talk to other fishermen and know where the cracks are at,” Hare said.
