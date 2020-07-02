The holiday weekend water party is facing increased patrols by the U.S. Coast Guard.
They’re stepping up law enforcement to keep boaters safe with a sobering annual campaign, called Operation Dry Water.
Multiple agencies are working together and educating on the dangers of boating under the influence.
It’s aimed at reducing alcohol, drug-related incidents and fatalities on lakes and rivers.
"Boating under the influence is just as illegal as driving under the influence," said LtJg Jeremiah Schiessel.
Last year, nationally America's law enforcement officers issued more than 9,500 citations and removing 563 impaired operators from our nation’s waterways during the July 4th weekend.
“You have to have somebody on-board who hasn't been drinking take control of that vessel, or we take that vessel for a tow and take you to the nearest marina and release you to local authorities,” Schiessel said.
The Coast Guard is urging boaters to enjoy the season, have a good time but most importantly, stay safe by not drinking alcohol on the water or not operating a boat after consuming alcohol, using legal or illegal drugs.
Drugs and alcohol impair judgment, reaction time and ability to operate any vessel.
But alcohol use claims the top spot as the leading cause of recreational boating deaths across the nation.
There are also severe penalties that could cost you thousands and even send you to jail.
"We're going to be upping patrols and really focusing on reckless boating and boating under the influence this weekend," he said.
