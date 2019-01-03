Anglers typically head out on to the ice this time of year.
Since the temperatures have been fluctuating, going out is a bit more dangerous.
“There’s no safe ice. There’s dangers with any type of ice,” U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Aaron Gilray said.
Projected temperatures show Mid-Michigan will have a warmer than usual first half of the month. So the ice that may eventually form may not be as thick and reliable as one might expect.
“Everyone’s out there enjoying what the Great Lakes has to offer, especially in this area,” Gilray said.
Crews were called to Lake Saint Helen in Roscommon County on Thursday after a snowmobiler had fallen through the ice.
First responders pulled the victim from the water. That person’s condition is not known.
The Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department put out a warning advising the community to avoid the ice due to the rising temperatures.
For those who venture onto the ice anyway, Gilray has some potentially life-saving pointers to keep in mind.
“Let people know, your family members, friends, know where you’re going and where you’ll be stopping. You can use screw drivers, ice picks, very cheap. But if you were to fall in the ice, it’s a very great tool to have,” Gilray said.
Gilray also said it is key to wear a life jacket anytime you’re on ice or water. It could be the difference between life and death.
