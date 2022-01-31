The ice fishing season is in full force with shanties dotting the Saginaw River.
If you are headed out on the ice, have a plan, share it with family and friends, and know the risk.
“Usually, where there are places like that, currents are observed. For example, rivers, that can actually erode the ice from the underside up,” said Adam Voigt, with the U.S. Coast Guard in Essexville.
The Coast Guard has plenty of tools if a rescue is required.
“We have some fan boats that can slide on top of the ice and go through open water. So you know, those are quite helpful depending on the situation,” Voigt said.
When you’ve been out on the ice for a while, the environment can change. Cracks may have widened, and fresh snow can make everything look the same.
Voigt said they have had some calls this season, but no major rescues.
“There have been some cases that I’ve been on where people didn’t even realize that they were floating away on an ice flow. And sure enough, they’ve had their fill of fishing, and they’ve been out for six hours and they try to go back the way they came, and that crack is now, you know, 12-feet of open water,” Voigt said.
Be sure to put guidelines out for your shanty for anyone driving by.
“There’s a lot of vehicle traffic on the ice. Snowmobiles, four wheelers, stuff like that. I’ve noticed some large groups of shanties. People refer to them as shanty towns. And they will actually go all the way across the river and kind of create a block. Well, some snowmobilers will go right by,” Voigt said.
With snow headed across the region, Voigt said don’t risk it. Snow blindness with whiteout conditions is disorienting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.