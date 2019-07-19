The Tim Hortons coffee chain says a Michigan employee has been fired after a Muslim couple were told to "go back to your country."
The incident occurred on June 28 at a Tim Hortons in Ypsilanti. Alaa Kouider and her husband say they were harassed when they went inside to fix a coffee order that was made in the drive-through lane.
Koudier says it was "shocking" to hear the attack from a minority employee. She told reporters Friday that it was "very hurtful." The exchange was recorded on video . She and her husband are U.S. citizens.
Tim Hortons told The Detroit News that it "does not tolerate any type of harassment."
The Michigan branch of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a complaint with the Michigan Civil Rights Department.
