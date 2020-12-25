Packed in bags is a ham dinner with mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green beans, bread and butter, pie, and milk. The works!
"We decided to do one for Thanksgiving, and it was such a good turn out and so many people that were willing to give that it was only right to do one for Christmas as well," said Dawn Goodrow Hillier, owner of Dawn of a New Day Coffee Shop in Saginaw.
Friday, workers at the shop prepared three hundred of these for a drive through food giveaway.
"It was a bit moving in an unnerving way to see so many people lined up to get food at the church on Christmas Eve yesterday so that's what we're here to do, just maybe make someone's day a little bit brighter," Dawn said.
The shop also handed out cleaning supplies, paper products, and a fresh mask.
Dawn of a New Day wasn't the only one giving out food today. A local Girl Scout troop was out here as well."
The girl scouts usually sell cookies across the street.
"When she shared with us what she was doing, as far as having Christmas dinner for the first three hundred people to show up, we wanted to get in and help her by gifting girl scout cookies," said Shandelier Yarn, a local Girl Scout parent
In order to give away so many boxes, the girls had to raise more than $1,500 in less than a week.
Covid has even had an impact on the cookie business.
"We have to do cookie booth drive through where the customer comes up, and they speak what they want, and we exchange money for the cookie and a box, and they drive on," Yarn said.
Dawn of a New Day is also preparing a hundred meals for the COVID floor at Covenant Hospital on Christmas night, bringing their grand total to four hundred.
