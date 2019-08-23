While most areas are seeing a nice, sunny start to the day, portions of the Thumb have seen clouds move in, a few isolated showers, and now we've received a few reports of cold-air funnels.
Dale Jimpkoski of Port Austin sent in video, and Charlotte Sosnoski sent us this photo from Port Austin:
Cold air funnels form beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold like we're seeing today.
These funnels typically occur in the fall and spring when the sun is able to heat up the lower levels of the atmosphere, allowing showers and storms to develop, while temperatures around 15,000 to 20,000 feet above the ground are quite cold. If a cold-air funnel makes contact with the ground, it is technically a type of tornado, although a type of non-supercell tornado.
The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement for Huron County to alert residents of the possibility:
"Multiple rounds of showers will move on-shore from over Lake Huron. Atmospheric conditions are favorable for brief, cold-air funnels to develop within certain showers.
Conditions in the atmosphere are such that weak, brief funnels may form this afternoon. They usually develop beneath showers or weak thunderstorms when the air aloft is especially cold.
These funnels are usually harmless, but on rare occasions can briefly touch down and cause wind gusts over 50 miles per hour. If a funnel approaches your location, move indoors.
Please contact the National Weather Service if you see a funnel."
Waterspouts are also in the forecast for the Saginaw Bay so if you plan on boating, keep an eye out.
