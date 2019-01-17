McLaren Bay Region is warning parents of the top 5 signs of the cold and flu that means you should be getting your child to the emergency room.
The arrival of flu season has many parents in mid-Michigan on edge.
Parents are becoming concerned with symptoms and wondering if time will heal their sick child, or if they need to take a trip to the emergency room.
“Parents are understandably on high alert during flu season,” says Dr. Brad Blaker, medical director of the McLaren Bay Region emergency department. “The flu and the common cold can sometimes have similar symptoms so it can be hard to tell. It’s important for parents to know what symptoms are safe to treat at home and which should not be ignored and require emergency care.”
Here are the top signs that you should head to the emergency room now:
A fever greater than 102.5 degrees
As the body’s internal temperature rises, so does the potential for brain damage. A temp of 102.5 is a cause for concern, while a fever becomes dangerous once it hits 104 degrees.
Your child’s breathing has changed and become labored
A change in your child’s breathing, whether they are taking shallow breathes or if the breathing has become labored, is a clear sign that they are not getting the oxygen they need.
Your child is not acting like their usual self
A sudden change in your child’s demeanor is symptomatic of neurological changes and can be a sign that an infection has progressed to a dangerous level. This includes any change in your child's condition or behavior that you view as abnormal for that child.
There is a decrease in urination
Keeping the body hydrated is vital to the immune system’s fight against infection by oxygenating the blood and helping flush the body’s system of toxins. A decrease in urination is a telltale sign of the body’s lack of proper hydration.
Your child refuses to eat or drink
A body fighting an infection (whether viral or bacterial) requires a lot of energy. Without a supply of energy from proper nutrition, the body’s immune system won’t have the energy it needs to fight the infection.
If your child’s cough or cold begins to exhibit any of these symptoms, take them to nearest emergency department for treatment.
