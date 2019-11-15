It's the 10-year anniversary of a triple homicide, and officials are still asking for your help tracking down who is responsible.
Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest after three people were found shot to death in a white van on Nov. 15, 2009.
The van was found on the 200 block of Mackin Road near Chevrolet Avenue in Flint.
Darryl Richard, Jalila Carter-Gooch and Quintina Smith were the victims in that shooting.
If you have any information on this cold case contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
