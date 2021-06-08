COVID-19 cases are declining, and almost 60 percent of the state has received at least one dose of the vaccine. Now some doctors say other viruses are showing back up.
“I think this is a consequence after the pandemic, the COVID-19 wave is ebbing, then other viruses are coming back,” Nicholas Haddad, an infectious disease specialist with Central Michigan University said. “We are seeing some recently as you know, as back as two weeks ago we were seeing some kid’s viruses such as RSV and adult viruses with influenza, which is very uncommon for late May, early June.”
With mask wearing and social distancing not as enforced as it once was, Hadddad believes it could be the reason hat more viruses are suddenly reemerging. He said that was always expected following the pandemic.
“if we are back to normalcy and id does look like we’re getting rid of COVID, the pandemic at least I would expect to see more of the other viruses,” Haddad said.
Haddad said people can still use masks and social distancing to lower their chances of spreading other viruses and COVID-19 if they are not fully vaccinated.
Haddad thinks, come the Fall, COVID will still be around and other viruses like the flu will be lurking, seeking mostly the unvaccinated population.
“As a pesky virus, but the more people get vaccinated then the less it will be common,” Haddad said.
