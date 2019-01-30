Police say at least two people in the Detroit area have died in the extremely cold weather, including a former member of the Ecorse City Council.
Ecorse detective Tim Sassak tells TV station WDIV that the man was discovered Wednesday. Sassak says the man wasn't wearing a hat or gloves and wasn't dressed for below-zero temperatures.
Sassak says police believe the man was disoriented. He was found across the street, near a neighbor's house.
In Detroit, a 70-year-old man was found dead in front of a neighbor's home Wednesday. No names were released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.