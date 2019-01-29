Well Mid-Michigan the cold air is settling in. It's by far the coldest air of the season, if not, the coldest air in many years.
High temperatures for Wednesday are very close to zero, and if that happens it will be the first time we've had zero or below zero high temperatures since January 19th, 1994.
Having a high temperature below zero only has happened 9 times since 1898. So, we could be looking at the 10th day!
Now we are talking about actual air temperatures, and not wind chills. Wind chill values for these next 3 days, will be well below zero. We are forecasting wind chills to be around -20 to -40 degrees in some areas for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
now let's take a look back! Here are the records that we are chasing,
Record low maximums for MBS:
Wind chill warnings are also in place for all of Mid-Michigan. Make sure to bundle up in layers. Don't forget to bring in your pets. Also, frostbite and hypothermia can play a huge role with wind chills falling this dangerously low.
Stay warm and safe!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.