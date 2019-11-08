While most dread the cold temperatures, the chillier-than-average weather has some business owners seeing plenty of green.
The early snowfall sent many rushing to Mid-Michigan stores in search of cold weather gear and the necessary defenses against old man winter’s frost.
“Well, business is really busy,” said David Ryan, salesperson for Wohlfeil’s in Saginaw Township.
Ryan said the recent cold snap has customers snatching up winter gear.
“Buy their snowblowers. They’re starting to buy their snow plows. They’re even coming in buying shovels and salt,” Ryan said.
Ryan said the run on winter products is happening about three weeks earlier than this time in 2018.
“It’s substantial from last year,” Ryan said.
He said he sold five snow blowers Friday morning alone.
“I think a lot of people are reading the farmer’s report and seeing that we’re in for a substantial winter this year. So I think people are responding by coming out and paying us a visit here,” Ryan said.
The First Warn 5 Forecast is calling for high temperatures struggling to hit 30 starting Monday. That’s great news for Ryan and other businesses that would welcome winter’s early arrival.
“I would just love to see a foot of snow on the ground very shortly,” Ryan said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.