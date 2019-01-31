Due to the extreme cold temperatures, many people are experiencing car troubles causing an uptick in calls for tow truck companies.
“It’s been just chaos today. A lot of people have been cooped up for the last couple of days and people want to get out of the house but if they haven’t started their car, their battery is a little weak. We’ve got a lot of jump starts this morning and a lot of vehicles that just won’t start that we have to tow,” said Bill Giorgis, president of Mike’s Wrecker.
Giorgis said the company has already received more than 50 calls about dead car batteries.
“It’s weak batteries. You know, batteries that get to be three to five years old in Michigan, they start to fail. And this weather extreme, it’s really rare but when it happens the weak batteries are the first to fall,” Giorgis said.
Older vehicles that don’t have the electronic fuel injection technology are more likely to fail, but no matter the make or model there are things that you can do to prevent it.
“If you can put your car in your garage keep it in the garage, even if it’s not heated, it’s still better than being outside and then on these extreme cold days it doesn’t hurt to start the car up every day once or twice and warm it even if you don’t take it anywhere,” Giorgis said.
If you are going out, Giorgis wants to remind everyone to drive carefully, in honor of their fallen coworker Tommy Tripp who died more than a year ago while on duty.
“If you see anybody on the roadways with warning lights, whether it’s a tow or a plow or whatever it is, please give them ample room to do their job and safely pass them,” Giorgis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.