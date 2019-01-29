The cold weather has caused quite an uptick in calls for furnace repairs.
“We’re probably somewhere around 500 to 700 phone calls a day. Doesn’t mean we run them all, but quite a few. Quite a few,” said Mike Anson, with Goyette Mechanical in Flint.
He said their technicians have been slammed trying to help as many people as they can stay warm.
“Fixing them, replacing them, furnaces, rooftops, you name it,” Anson said. “A lot of service calls we get could’ve been prevented from lack of maintenance. Could’ve been early fall or late summer even.”
His number one tip to upkeep your furnace is to check the air filter. If your filter is dirty it needs to be changed.
“If they’re dirty this time of year when the temperatures drop to this level and the furnace runs basically nonstop, they tend to run a little bit warmer. If you’re not running enough air through it you’re going to have some issues,” Anson said.
He said many people have thermostats that automatically set back the temperature during certain times of the day. Anson says to put that feature on hold.
“When the temperature drops outside the furnace has a hard time keeping up by itself. So if it dips and you set it back, it may take 24, 48 hours to get the temperature back up in your house,” Anson said.
Most importantly, if your furnace stops working – make that call and get it fixed.
