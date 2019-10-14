A frost advisory has been issued for the majority of Mid-Michigan overnight Tuesday from 2-8 AM.
The counties included are Clare, Isabella, Gratiot, Lapeer, Midland, Tuscola, Shiawassee, Sanilac, Saginaw, Bay, Huron, and Genesee.
Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid 30s. Along with light winds will lead to the development of frost.
Counties north of the Bay including Gladwin, Arenac, Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona within Gaylord's NWS office viewing area has suspended issuing frost advisories due to the end of the growing season. Hence no advisories north of the Bay.
BUT, frost IS expected for all of Mid-Michigan tonight. Be sure to take the necessary precautions to protect any sensitive plants or vegetation.
