The Canadian Hockey League announced on June 3 that 2020 NHL draft prospect Cole Perfetti of the Saginaw Spirit is the 2019-2020 recipient of the CHL’s Scholastic Player of the Year award.
Perfetti scored a record 111 points including 37 goals and 74 assists over 61 games in one season with an overall academic average of 94%.
Perfetti, 18, is a fifth-ranked North American skater for the 2020 NHL draft after finishing second in Ontario Hockey League scoring.
Perfetti was enrolled in university-level courses at Heritage High School in Saginaw and All Saints Catholic Secondary School in his hometown of Whitby, Ontario.
“Thank you for choosing me to be the CHL Scholastic Player of the Year award winner,” Perfetti said. “It’s a big honor for me and something that I worked for all season. To be able to be a part of this trophy, and a group of all the prior recipients, it means a lot to me. There are a lot of great players to have won in the past and even better people. I want to say thank you to my family and my billets. Without them I wouldn’t be where I am today. They give me the support and the love that I need to excel both on and off the ice and in the classroom and without them I wouldn’t be in the spot that I am now. I also want to say thank you to the Spirit organization and to Pam Moretuzzo especially. Everyone in the organization is trying to make each player a better student, a better hockey player, but most importantly a better person. Pam is our high school advisor and day in, day out, she’s always taking care of me and making sure that each player is set up for greatness. I can’t thank her enough and I can’t thank the Spirit organization enough for providing me with all the resources and help I need to thrive both on and off the ice.”
Perfetti is the first member of the Saginaw Spirit to win this award since it was introduced in 1988.
