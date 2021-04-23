One mid-Michigan high school is taking their dance moves outside by offering what they call a socially distanced event students won't forget.
“I’m very excited because we haven’t had a school dance in over a year,” said Madisyn Croslyn, junior at Coleman High School.
Croslyn plans on attending Saturday’s spring fling event, which will basically be Coleman’s junior and senior prom.
“It’s just nice to have something to just chill with your classmates,” Croslyn said.
The event will be held outside under a large tent at Pohlcat Golf Course in Mt. Pleasant. There will be a DJ, dance floor, firepits, a movie, and games for the 80 to 90 kids scheduled to attend.
Coleman Superintendent Jen McCormack said parents will serve as chaperones and all coronavirus protocols will be in effect.
“We’re still doing the masks and protocols. They still have to check in. So we’re not overdoing the numbers. They’re still doing social distancing and we’re doing it outdoors, so it is safer,” McCormack said.
Bianca Haley, also a junior at Coleman, is part of the spring fling planning committee and said the event will give her school a much-needed boost of morale.
“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve missed our Snow Ball my sophomore year, our homecoming my junior year, our Snow Ball again this year. So, it’s really good to let people have something. Even if it’s not normal,” Haley said.
Haley said Coleman has been doing online remote learning for the last two weeks, so she and her friends haven’t seen each other in person, making Saturday’s social event that much sweeter.
